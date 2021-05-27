The future of food and drink: How can we build resilient food systems?

Faced with the impacts of the climate crisis and the pandemic combined with rapid population growth, our food systems are under pressure like never before.

The growing frequency and intensity of natural disasters caused by climate change are having a devastating effect on our food security, according to a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

As droughts, floods, wildfires and other extreme weather events become more common, agricultural production is jeopardised and people's lives upended -- especially for the 2.5 billion who rely on farming for their livelihoods.

Developing countries bear the brunt of this impact, with an estimated US$108 billion lost from their economies between 2008 and 2018 as a result of disasters, according to FAO.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained food supply chains across the world, disrupting farm labour, transports and logistics as well as consumers demand.

While food production is heavily impacted by climate change, it is also responsible for one-quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In this context, building resilient and sustainable food systems is a matter of urgency for farmers, industry leaders, policy-makers and consumers.

How can we feed the world's 7.9 billion people without exceeding the planet's limits? How to create healthy soils and ecosystems so that agriculture is both productive and sustainable?

How can we help farmers deal with disasters while ensuring they earn fair and reliable incomes? How has the food industry adapted its production and distribution processes to the challenges of climate change?

How can public policy support environmentally sound and resilient food systems, and what is the role of the EU Common Agricultural Policy?

Euronews' Green Debate will put these questions and more to professionals at the forefront of food production and policy on June 3 at 3pm CEST.Follow it on this page.

Come along to hear from people who are helping to ensure our favourite foods and drinks will be available far into the future without costing the Earth.

