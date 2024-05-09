President of European Parliament visits Kyiv on Europe Day

By Euronews with AP & EBU

European Parliament President Robert Metsola addressed the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv on Europe Day.

The President of the European Parliament visited Kyiv on Europe Day in a continued show of support for the country.

Roberta Metsola spoke at the Second International Summit of Cities and Regions in Ukraine on Thursday.

In her speech, the President spoke about her promise to make Ukraine a fully-fledged member of the European Union.

"The European Union and the European Parliament stand ready to help," she said, "We will come back from this together because Ukraine is Europe and Europe is Ukraine."

Over 250 representatives from Ukrainian and foreign local communities participated in this year's summit.

The goal of the summit is to bring Ukrainian and foreign communities together in partnership and support to help establish and guarantee peace and security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke at the summit - saying "Putin came to our land just as Hitler came to the lands of other nations."

"Mutual assistance is about making sure that not only one aggressor loses, but that the very idea of any war in Europe is crushed again," he added.