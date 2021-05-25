Will consumers be won over by microalgae meals?

Microalgae can be taken either as a nutritional supplement, in the form of powder contained in tablets, or mixed with other ingredients to create tasty and enticing foods. However, eating microalgae is not something most people do. In fact, many have still never even tried a product that contains microalgae. So how do consumers feel about this product? Is it likely to be on shelves throughout Europe soon?

Professor Anabela Raymundo and researcher Sónia Oliveira both work on ways to get this healthy and natural product onto the market more. They gave us their insight into edible microalgae and consumer trends.

To see the full interview with Professor Anabela Raymundo and Sónia Oliveira, click on the media player above.