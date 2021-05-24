Israeli air raids on Gaza severely damaged health, education, water, and energy facilities and left a “terrified and traumatized” population, according to Humanitarian aid agencies after a truce was decided last Thursday after 11 days of deadly hostilities.

Palestinian artist Etaf al-Najili paints Al-Aqsa Mosque's Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, on a damaged building in Gaza City. A ceasefire was reached late last week after 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza.