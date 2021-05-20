Clashes between protesters and riot police in Colombia's city of Medellin as locals took to the streets Wednesday, on the eve of talks with the government, in the third week of demonstrations that have been marked by police abuses and dozens of civilian deaths.

Colombians take also to the streets of the capital Bogota with a peaceful march and artistic performances in a call for more supportive policies in the face of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis that has hit young people hard.

The protest comes ahead of further dialogue with the government, stalled by an official refusal to recognise police abuses in deadly demonstrations that broke out on April 28 against President Ivan Duque.