Clashes between protesters and riot police in Colombia's city of Medellin as locals took to the streets Wednesday, on the eve of talks with the government, in the third week of demonstrations that have been marked by police abuses and dozens of civilian deaths.
Colombians take also to the streets of the capital Bogota with a peaceful march and artistic performances in a call for more supportive policies in the face of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis that has hit young people hard.
The protest comes ahead of further dialogue with the government, stalled by an official refusal to recognise police abuses in deadly demonstrations that broke out on April 28 against President Ivan Duque.
More No Comment
Clashes as Morocco forces block access to Ceuta
Migrants, including children, trickle into Ceuta
Israeli strike hits Gaza residential apartment
Torrential rain causes flooding in western Romania
Bright lanterns sway as South Koreans celebrate Buddha's birthday
Wave of migrants tries to cross into Ceuta enclave
Massive fire at paint factory in Gaza
Stun grenades in Jerusalem
Massive blasts in Gaza City
Wild leopard captured in a residential house
Thousands of migrants swim to reach Spain
Anaesthetists demonstrate in Marseille and Paris
Palestinian firemen try to extinguish huge fire at mattress factory east of Jabalia
Cyclone Tauktae hits India western coats
Tokyo 2020: Anti-Olympic protesters rally to demand cancellation