Kazan school shooting: Suspect charged with multiple counts of murder

The suspect in the deadly school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan was on Wednesday charged with multiple counts of murder.

Nine people, including seven students, died in Tuesday's shooting at School No 175.

The attacker, identified as 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviyev, was placed in pre-trial detention for two months.

The authorities gave no immediate details on the suspect's motive, but said he legally owned a firearm.

Galiaviev, a former student of School No 175, listened to the court's decision calmly without answering questions from the press, before being led out of the courtroom.

Dressed all in black and handcuffed in his glass cage, he was accompanied by several guards and complied with the orders of the judge to present himself, to stand up or to sit down.

Deputy Prosecutor of Tatarstan Aleksey Zaika told journalists after the hearing that Galyaviyev's health conditions were not obstacles to pre-trial detention. He also added that forensic psychiatric assessment will be conducted.

Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said the suspect complained last year of severe headaches and was diagnosed at one of the regional clinic with a brain disorder.

It added in a statement that his family noted he had been exhibiting a "short temper" and "aggressiveness" since the beginning of the year.

According to media reports, Galyaviyev was expelled from a vocational school in April after not showing up for classes and exams for weeks.

Funerals for the victims were also held on Wednesday, which was a day of mourning in the predominantly Muslim republic of Tatarstan, where Kazan is located.

At the funeral of Elvira Ignatyeva, a 26-year-old English teacher, relatives and friends hugged each other and cried as she was laid to rest.

“She loved children,” said her uncle, Talgat Gumerov, speaking to reporters in a quavering voice after the burial, which was carried out the day after her death in accordance to Islamic tradition.

Twenty-three people remained hospitalised from the attack on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the head of the country’s National Guard to revise firearms regulations for civilians.

But independent media pointed out that hardly any measures tightening control over gun ownership have been implemented since Putin gave a similar order three years ago after 21 people died in a school shooting in the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Attacks on schools are rare in Russia. The deadliest school attack in Russia took place in 2004 in the city of Beslan, when Islamic militants took more than 1,000 people hostage for several days. The siege ended in gunfire and explosions, leaving 334 dead, more than half of them children.

In 2018, a teenager killed 20 people at his vocational school before killing himself in the Crimean city of Kerch. In the wake of that attack, Putin ordered authorities to tighten control over gun ownership.

Some lawmakers are also calling for more restrictions on the internet, Russia's main outlet for dissent. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Tuesday that suggestions were aired to eliminate “anonymity in the internet, which would allow, supporters of the idea believe, to drastically decrease amounts of content promoting violence."

But Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Galyaviyev made his account about the attack open to public only 15 minutes before it happened, and his posts were too vague to act on. “The inevitability of such events doesn't make them less tragic. But they should not serve as a pretext for organizing a witch hunt or turning the society into a concentration camp,” Durov wrote on his account.