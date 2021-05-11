BREAKING NEWS
Pakistani barber Ali Abbas uses a butcher knife to cut the hair of a customer at his shop in Lahore.

Hoping to prove a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practice his craft -- including blowtorches, meat cleavers, and even broken glass.

Abbas's fringe style is proving a hit in the conservative nation, with customers flocking to his shop in the eastern city of Lahore.

During a typical trim, Abbas will take a bit off the top with a blowtorch.

He adds some layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher's block, while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass.

"I thought I should do something different to attract more clients," Abbas told AFP.

"In the beginning, I tried it on artificial hair, and then -- after practising it for some time -- I used it on a client, and he liked it a lot."

"There has been a very good response from my clients, who were quite scared in the beginning," said Abbas, whose eccentric manner and own unkempt, frizzy locks gives him the look of a mad scientist.

Abbas charges 2,000 rupees ($13) for the unorthodox treatment -- or 1,000 rupees for a traditional trim with scissors. Abbas says he also enjoys a large number of women customers, for who he charges an additional 500 rupees for extra styling.

His popularity has only grown since resulting in television appearances and fashion shoots.

