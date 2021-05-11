Almost 30,000 candles are lit to commemorate Covid-19 victims in the Czech Republic. The office of the president put up 29,711 candles at Prague Castle, the presidential seat. They symbolise each Czech Covid-19 victim registered as of May 10th morning. The first candle was lit by President Milos Zeman. He was followed by scores of the presidential office staff and by ordinary Czech citizens. The candles were placed in three courtyards and along access roads.