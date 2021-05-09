A volcanic eruption that has been underway in Iceland for more than 50 days is offering an impressive new spectacle.

Periods of calm followed by giant geysers of lava, hundreds of metres high, can be seen from the capital Reykjavik about 40 kilometres away.

Security fencing has been put in place to stop curious observers from being hit by hot rock fragments.

The eruption, soon to be officially named "Fagradalshraun", is drawing visitors from around the world.

German tourist Benjamin Berglez said: "Actually, it’s pretty hard to describe because in pictures or in movies, you can’t really feel the warmth of the volcano.

"It’s amazing how warm it is even if it’s so many metres away from here. The sounds, it’s an absolutely intense experience.”

Another spectator, Henrike Wappler, spoke about “the power of the Earth.”

“I feel small so near to this power but I’m not scared,” she added.

In the evenings bright orange lights can be seen from dozens of kilometres away.

The eruption, which began on 19 March, is exceptional in many ways: it has been more than eight centuries since lava flowed in the Reykjanes peninsula and almost 6,000 years since there was an eruption.