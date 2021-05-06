Trump's new blog posts can be shared on Facebook & Twitter despite ban

Donald Trump's content can now be shared on Facebook and Twitter despite his ban from both platforms.

In March, Trump launched a new "communications platform", which publishes content "straight from the desk" of the former president.

He writes blog-style posts, many of which contain misinformation. Viewers can like and share his posts on Facebook and Twitter - even after his suspension from Facebook was upheld on Wednesday, and a permanent ban from Twitter remains in place.

Since its launch, he's already written about unfounded claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" he posted.

A post from the former president Donald Trump on his new communication platform The Cube

Facebook and Twitter both have policies regarding the spread of misinformation on their platforms. Many of Trump's posts regarding voter fraud were labelled - both in the lead up to and after the election.

Trump was locked out of his accounts following the deadly storming of the US Capitol in January, where five people lost their lives.

On Wednesday, Facebook's Oversight Board upheld Facebook’s decision to restrict Trump from posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account.

It also said that the social network must reassess suspending Trump for an indefinite period.

Following the deliberation from the board, Trump responded via his new website: "What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," he said.

"These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process," Trump added.

The Cube, Euronews' social media newsdesk, reached out to Facebook for a statement on the cross-platform sharing of Trump's new content. They declined to comment, despite many of his posts containing misinformation.

But in a statement to The Cube, Twitter said: "As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account."