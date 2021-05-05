Thousands of Shiite Muslim devotees –- many not wearing masks -- gathered in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for a religious procession on Tuesday, fanning fears about the spread of the coronavirus after similar crowds were blamed in neighbouring India for its own surge.
The federal government had issued a notice banning mass gatherings commemorating the death of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali, but local negotiations with religious leaders failed.
Religious events staged in India in recent weeks, including the Kumbh Mela attended by millions of pilgrims, have been held responsible for spurring one of the worst crises of the pandemic to date, closely watched by Pakistan with growing anxiety.
More No Comment
'Darth Vader' encourages Brazilians to get Covid-19 vaccine
Mexico City subway after a train plunged from an overpass
Extinction Rebellion activists protest at French parliament
An explosion ravaged a house in Kent
Star Wars fans gather at the top of the Taipei 101
Police and protesters clash over Colombia tax reform
Mexico City bridge collapses with metro train on it
Icelandic volcano becomes more volatile and powerful
Sea-Watch vessel demands port of safety after rescuing 455 people in 48 hours
Saint Petersburg hosts International Drone Festival
'Covid trial' music festival held in Liverpool and first bullfight since start of pandemic in Madrid
Artworks created from washed up plastic
Clashes as revelers break rules to party in Brussels
Spectacular parade at end of NKorea's youth congress
Images from Delhi cremation and burial grounds as new Covid cases soar