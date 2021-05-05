Mexico's president on Tuesday promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 24 people in the collapse of an elevated metro train line with a history of problems.
The vow came as emergency services in the capital worked to retrieve the bodies of victims still trapped in the wreckage of the carriages that plunged towards the ground on Monday night.
Dozens were injured in the accident, one of the worst ever to strike the Mexico City metro, raising questions about construction and maintenance standards on a network used by millions every day.
More No Comment
'Darth Vader' encourages Brazilians to get Covid-19 vaccine
Thousands of Shiite muslims in Pakistan procession despite Covid risk
Extinction Rebellion activists protest at French parliament
An explosion ravaged a house in Kent
Star Wars fans gather at the top of the Taipei 101
Police and protesters clash over Colombia tax reform
Mexico City bridge collapses with metro train on it
Icelandic volcano becomes more volatile and powerful
Sea-Watch vessel demands port of safety after rescuing 455 people in 48 hours
Saint Petersburg hosts International Drone Festival
'Covid trial' music festival held in Liverpool and first bullfight since start of pandemic in Madrid
Artworks created from washed up plastic
Clashes as revelers break rules to party in Brussels
Spectacular parade at end of NKorea's youth congress
Images from Delhi cremation and burial grounds as new Covid cases soar