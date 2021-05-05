BREAKING NEWS
Actor dressed as Darth Vader poses outside Rio's Planetarium vaccination centre

An actor dressed as the Darth Vader character from the Star Wars films encourages and congratulates people queueing to get Covid-19 vaccines at the Planetarium vaccination centre in Rio de Janeiro, as part of 'Star Wars Day' celebrated by fans on May 4 in reference to the catchphrase from the films 'May the Force be with you'.

