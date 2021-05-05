An actor dressed as the Darth Vader character from the Star Wars films encourages and congratulates people queueing to get Covid-19 vaccines at the Planetarium vaccination centre in Rio de Janeiro, as part of 'Star Wars Day' celebrated by fans on May 4 in reference to the catchphrase from the films 'May the Force be with you'.
Palestinians arrested at protest over Jerusalem evictions
Thousands of Shiite muslims in Pakistan procession despite Covid risk
Mexico City subway after a train plunged from an overpass
Extinction Rebellion activists protest at French parliament
An explosion ravaged a house in Kent
Star Wars fans gather at the top of the Taipei 101
Police and protesters clash over Colombia tax reform
Mexico City bridge collapses with metro train on it
Icelandic volcano becomes more volatile and powerful
Sea-Watch vessel demands port of safety after rescuing 455 people in 48 hours
Saint Petersburg hosts International Drone Festival
'Covid trial' music festival held in Liverpool and first bullfight since start of pandemic in Madrid
Artworks created from washed up plastic
Clashes as revelers break rules to party in Brussels
Spectacular parade at end of NKorea's youth congress