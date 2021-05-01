BREAKING NEWS
Police used tear gas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse revelers at an illegal party in Brussels' Bois de la Cambre park.

Hundreds of mainly young Belgian party-goers gathered in a Brussels park on Saturday in defiance of coronavirus restrictions and police orders.

The so-called "Boum 2" protest, organised online, is a follow up to an action last month that was broken up by police with horses and water cannon.

