The hotel industry in Angola keeps growing even during the pandemic

A tourist haven is awaiting in Angola close to the capital.

The Mangais Golf Resort, set in beautiful surroundings, is regarded as a leader in high-end Angolan hospitality. Part of what makes it special, the resort's hotel manager Catarina de Castro explains, is it's the only one in the country to have a golf course. That's not all. They also have a football and a rugby field, horseriding and a magnificent view over the Kwanza river.

The golf course Mangais Golf Resort, Angola

Open for business

The pandemic has challenged hotels around the world. However, at the Mangais eco-resort, strict safety protocols are in place and business has kept on coming. Their clients range from those enjoying staycations to those who want to absorb the great outdoors.

Nelson Martins is a guest at Mangais. He says that "it is excellent because there are activities and places where children can have fun. It has green areas". As he likes to be in contact with nature, the resort corresponds perfectly to his holiday expectations.

Angola’s luxury hospitality sector is still in its infancy. Inspired by other African countries, like Botswana, South Africa and Kenya, it has big ambitions for the future.

A growing sector

Josphat K. Maikara is the Kenyan Ambassador to Angola and a Mangais golf member. He tells us that if Angola can develop more facilities like Mangais, he believes that "tourism as a sector can grow and Kenya is ready to partner with Angola".

"Covid has changed a lot of things. Staying in a hotel it’s a surreal experience" Tunde Laniyan, Business Traveller

Catarina agrees that growth is the way forward and to create that she thinks that they have to bet, invest and train people. She firmly believes Mangais is on the right track.

Shining examples

In Luanda, the luxury Epic Sana is a leading light. It mainly attracts business guests who’ve continued to go there during the pandemic. They're reassured by the hotel’s ‘SANA Safe’ policy, which puts their health at its heart.

Catarina De Pina Joana, the marketing manager for Epic Sana Hotel Luanda, confirms that their staff is very aware of the social distancing measures that must be applied. They wear masks and follow the rules in place. She says that is one of the reasons why they've been "engaging more business".

"I hope to one day also contribute to the development of the country, with the experience that I have had here in the Sana chain" Quinanga Simão Mazembo, Assistant, Costs & Control Department, Epic Sana Hotel Luanda

For the staff at Epic Sana Hotel Luanda, it’s an exciting time to be working in this area of hospitality. The industry is beginning to blossom. As Quinanga Simão Mazembo the Assistant of the Costs and Control Department of the hotel explains, "the more we attract tourism, the more the level of hospitality will grow. There will be more hotel chains. This will increase the flow of people visiting our country".

As African countries, we believe in shared prosperity, growing together. Josphat K. Maikara Kenyan Ambassador to Angola

The green shoots of growth are showing. There is already a brand-new, Intercontinental Hotel in Luanda. It's the first internationally branded 5-star hotel. It will start taking reservations from September.