For the second day a flash mob of anti-coup protestors surged through an area of Myanmar's largest city to show fleeting but dynamic defiance towards the military junta.
Some carried signs supporting the shadow National Unity Government.
Others held flags modeled after that of the United States and representing the federal union they wish to see emerge.
Almost all of them marched with their hands raised in three-fingered salutes, symbolic of opposition to the rule of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
Bystanders applauded and raised salutes in response.
The group quickly dispersed to avoid the likelihood of running into police or soldiers.
Such open protests have become less frequent in Yangon since a brutal crackdown by the security forces began.
But activity has picked up following last Saturday's summit of Southeast Asian leaders, attended by the coup leader Min Aung Hlaing.
The meeting angered many people in Myanmar by appearing to legitimize his power grab while denying a place at the table to a representative of the elected civilian government he overthrew.
