Wales manager Ryan Giggs to miss Euro 2020 after assault charges

Wales football manager Ryan Giggs will not lead the country into this summer's Euro 2020 championships after being charged with assault.

The former Manchester United star was on Friday formally accused of assaulting two women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge the 47-year-old with "engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm".

The decision to charge Giggs came after a review of evidence gathered by the police force.

He had been under investigation since he was arrested in November and has been free on bail.

The former Manchester United player missed Wales' fixtures at the time, with former Wales captain Robert Page replacing him.

That will now continue into the postponed Euro 2020 championships, set to kick-off on June 11.

"The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men’s National Team Manager," FAW said in a statement.

"In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg."