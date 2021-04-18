Israel has lifted the mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors and fully reopened its education system following its mass vaccination drive. All primary and secondary school children returned to classrooms, and health officials ended a year-long requirement to wear a mask in public spaces. Masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings. Israel has speedily inoculated the majority of its population against the coronavirus in a world-leading vaccination campaign.

Despite vaccinations now being available for teachers and police officers over the age of 55, the AstraZeneca rollout in the Alpes-Maritimes region in France did not succeed as expected. The vaccination centre in Nice, which was supposed to remain open all weekend, closed midway through the day due to a lack of takers for the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Italy's Trenitalia train operator launches 'Covid-free' high-speed trains on the Rome-Milan route. All staff and passengers are tested for coronavirus before boarding with the help of the Red Cross. After the trial phase, the initiative could be extended to other destinations.