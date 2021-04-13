Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend.
Hundreds of protesters faced off against police in Brooklyn Center after nightfall on Monday, and hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the governor.
When the protesters wouldn't disperse, police began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades, sending clouds wafting over the crowd and chasing some protesters away.
A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds.
A demonstration also turned into a riot Monday night in Portland, Oregon, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers.
Officials have said that the shooting death on Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.”
They have also said that the officer had apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun.
The shooting sparked unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged over George Floyd’s death last year.
