Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000 year-old lost city complete with mud brick houses, artifacts and tools from the times of the pharaohs.

The mortuary city, in the southern province of Luxor, is being called the most important such find since the tomb of Tutankhamun.

It dates back to the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

There have been many unsuccessful attempts to find this city, which is located on the western bank of the Nile. It was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of its time.

Excavation began last year while searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun. But, instead, archeologists found a large well-preserved city complete with city wall and which even had rooms with wine vessels, rings, scarabs, pottery and weaving tools.

Some of the mud bricks bore the insignia of King Amenhotep III.