A massive sculpture of the Olympic Rings made of recycled French steel can now be seen on the south side of the Eiffel Tower.

Nicknamed La Dame de Fer, or The Iron Lady, the landmark will loom large over the games between July 26 and August 11.

The men’s and women’s volleyball teams will compete at the foot of the 330-metre tower. They'll be watched by nearly 13,000 fans at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium on the nearby Champ de Mars.