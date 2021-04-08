BREAKING NEWS
Indonesia flash floods

Residents who were trapped in flash floods due to the overflow of the Benenai River in Fahiluka Village, Lawalu and Naimana Villages, Central Malacca District, Malaka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province, were evacuated by a joint Military-Police (TNI-POLRI) team to the evacuation site.

