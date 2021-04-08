Residents who were trapped in flash floods due to the overflow of the Benenai River in Fahiluka Village, Lawalu and Naimana Villages, Central Malacca District, Malaka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province, were evacuated by a joint Military-Police (TNI-POLRI) team to the evacuation site.
More No Comment
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center
Bolivia Polluted Lake Clean Up
Protesters hurl stones and petrol bombs in Northern Ireland
Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
Rwanda Genocide Anniversary
'Grim reaper' artist in Berlin protests Brazil virus stance
Candidate kicks off campaign in northern Mexico inside a coffin
Yemen gravediggers, bulldozer struggle against Covid
Statue, murals and mosaics honour Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human in space
Italian business owners protests over virus measures
In Alsace, "candles" protect orchards from frost as temperatures plummet
Locust swarms threaten Kenya's food supplies
Norway coast guard rescues crew of Dutch vessel