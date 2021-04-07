Hurdles ahead for Borissov despite victory in Bulgaria's election

Despite his party emerging victorious from Bulgaria's election on Sunday, plenty of hurdles lie ahead for Boyko Borissov, an expert has told Euronews.

Borissov, the country's outgoing prime minister, saw his GERB party gain 26 per cent of the popular vote.

But it's down from the 33 per cent vote share his party gained in 2017.

That could make forming the next government trickier. On top of that, the newly established European Public Prosecutors Office is likely to launch a series of probes into corruption in the country, according to Professor Antoaneta Dimitrova, an expert in eastern European politics from Leiden University.

