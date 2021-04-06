Between the peach trees, orange flames flicker and dance throughout the night.
In their orchard in Westhoffen (Bas-Rhin), Daniel and Nathalie Dettling have lit hundreds of candles to counter the potentially catastrophic effects of the frost during this week's cold snap.
