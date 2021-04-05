Portugal reopens cafe terraces nearly two months after tightening Covid-19 curbs following a wave of cases early this year.

The Serbian government allowed bars and restaurants to serve guests outside at reduced capacity and with respect of social distancing rules. Authorities have said the move is aimed at keeping the economy running. Officials have urged business owners to adhere to the rules and warned they will boost controls. Serbia has eased measures against the coronavirus despite high numbers of infections and a slowdown in vaccination.

Retail stores - except for department stores and malls - across most of Greece were allowed to reopen despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battled to emerge from a deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pick-up services only but remain closed in Greece's second and third largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, due to fears of a more serious spike in infections. Visits to retail shops can only take place by appointment and after sending a text message to a special phone number.

A hairdresser in Glasgow reopens for the first time in over three months as Covid-19 restrictions ease across Scotland. Taylor Ferguson and his wife Anne Ferguson, who own a hair salon in the city, say they have been inundated with people wanting to book haircuts. Both say they are excited but nervous about being back at work.