This week, thousands turned up for a fake Daft Pank reunion concert in a Brussels park which was announced on social media as an April Fools joke. The ongoing volcano eruption in Iceland also continued to attract thousands of spectators and the beginning of cherry blossom season was enjoyed across the world.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland. March 29, 2021 Marco Di Marco/ AP Photo

Red hearts are painted onto the wall of the embankment on the south side of the River Thames in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 in London. March 29, 2021 Tolga Akmen/AFP

People pay respect to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at a spontaneous memorial place set at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. March 29, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Photo

Police uses water canon against a a crowd, as thousands of people gathered in a Brussels park for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool's Day prank. Belgium. April 1, 2021. Francois Walshaerts/AFP

Migrants from Ecuador, arriving from Mexico to the US to seek asylum, disembark from a boat after crossing the Rio Grande river before turning themselves over to border patrol Roma, Texas, USA. March 29, 2021. Ed Jones/AFP

People enjoy the sunshine in Battersea Park, central London, as England' six peoples third lockdown restrictions eased, allowing groups of up to 6 people to meet outside. Justin Tallis/AFP

A couple are silhouetted against the rising full moon as they gather in a park. March 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA Charlie Riedel/AP Photo

Aerial view of gray whales swimming near a whale watching boat at Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico. March 27, 2021 Guillermo Arias/AFP

Women wearing the traditional 'Mantilla' pose near La Macarena Basilica, in Seville, Spain. Holy Week processions in the city are cancelled again this year due to pandemic April 1, 2021. Cristina Quicler/AFP

People wearing protective suits against COVID-19, play with coloured powders as they celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours in Kolkata, India. March 29, 2021 Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

French first dancer of the Opera de Paris Marion Barbeau waits before acting during the shooting of a film at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. March 29, 2021 Stephane de Sakutin/AFP

The full moon rises over the sky in Istanbul, Turkey Emrah Gurel/AP Photo

Did you witness any of these events? Share your experience with us via our social media channels.