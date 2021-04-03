BREAKING NEWS
People wearing protective masks walk across the street under a canopy of cherry blossoms. March 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan
People wearing protective masks walk across the street under a canopy of cherry blossoms. March 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan   -   Copyright  Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo

April Fools in Belgium, volcano eruption in Iceland, cherry blossom in bloom | This week in pictures

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week, thousands turned up for a fake Daft Pank reunion concert in a Brussels park which was announced on social media as an April Fools joke. The ongoing volcano eruption in Iceland also continued to attract thousands of spectators and the beginning of cherry blossom season was enjoyed across the world.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Marco Di Marco/ AP Photo
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland. March 29, 2021Marco Di Marco/ AP Photo
Tolga Akmen/AFP
Red hearts are painted onto the wall of the embankment on the south side of the River Thames in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 in London. March 29, 2021Tolga Akmen/AFP
Petr David Josek/AP Photo
People pay respect to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at a spontaneous memorial place set at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. March 29, 2021.Petr David Josek/AP Photo
Belgium. April 1, 2021. Francois Walshaerts/AFP
Police uses water canon against a a crowd, as thousands of people gathered in a Brussels park for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool's Day prank.Belgium. April 1, 2021. Francois Walshaerts/AFP
Roma, Texas, USA. March 29, 2021. Ed Jones/AFP
Migrants from Ecuador, arriving from Mexico to the US to seek asylum, disembark from a boat after crossing the Rio Grande river before turning themselves over to border patrolRoma, Texas, USA. March 29, 2021. Ed Jones/AFP
Justin Tallis/AFP
People enjoy the sunshine in Battersea Park, central London, as England' six peoples third lockdown restrictions eased, allowing groups of up to 6 people to meet outside.Justin Tallis/AFP
Charlie Riedel/AP Photo
A couple are silhouetted against the rising full moon as they gather in a park. March 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, USACharlie Riedel/AP Photo
Guillermo Arias/AFP
Aerial view of gray whales swimming near a whale watching boat at Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico. March 27, 2021Guillermo Arias/AFP
April 1, 2021. Cristina Quicler/AFP
Women wearing the traditional 'Mantilla' pose near La Macarena Basilica, in Seville, Spain. Holy Week processions in the city are cancelled again this year due to pandemicApril 1, 2021. Cristina Quicler/AFP
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
People wearing protective suits against COVID-19, play with coloured powders as they celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours in Kolkata, India. March 29, 2021Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
Stephane de Sakutin/AFP
French first dancer of the Opera de Paris Marion Barbeau waits before acting during the shooting of a film at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. March 29, 2021Stephane de Sakutin/AFP
Emrah Gurel/AP Photo
The full moon rises over the sky in Istanbul, TurkeyEmrah Gurel/AP Photo

