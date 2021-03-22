This freshly awakened volcano in Iceland has become a real tourist magnet. Thousands of hikers have flocked to its spectacular show from Sunday. Some even managed to roast marshmallows and hot dogs over the cooling lava.

It was forbidden for visitors to approach the volcano in the early hours of its eruption, but eventually the authorities tolerated it during the rest of the weekend.

Volcanic activity is not rare in Iceland, but it happens usually in rather remote places. Mount Fagradalsfjall on the contrary is located only around 40 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik and can be easily accessed by a 30-minute hike that starts from the main road.

We bring you the next best thing to ringside seats! See how the incredible natural show looks through this selection of images.

The hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano located 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. March 21, 2021 Jeremie Richard/AFP

Hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano, 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. March 21, 2021 Jeremie Richard/AFP

