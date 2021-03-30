As coronavirus infections creep higher in Spain, authorities are urging people to comply with restrictions on travel and gatherings over Easter.

Fernando Simón, the leader of Spain's pandemic response, said he believed Spain could curb a slow but steady rise in cases, as long as people remain disciplined over the holiday.

But many Spaniards are dismayed because the country's borders are open to most European tourists.

From March 30, Spain is lifting its ban on visitors arriving from the UK - a measure that had been imposed just before Christmas to halt the spread of coronavirus variants.

Visitors will be required to present a negative COVID test carried out within 72 hours of departure. British tourists will not be required to self-isolate on arrival.

But over in the UK, the government has forbidden international travel for leisure until May 17 at the earliest.