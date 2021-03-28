Judo Grand Slam: Georgia, Canada & Mongolia on Top at Tbilisi 2021

The final day of the 2021 Tbilisi Grand Slam came to a climactic conclusion. Three countries actually won two gold medals: Mongolia (third place), Canada (second place) and Georgia (first place), while 22 have medallists and 36 placed athletes in the final block. The host country can be satisfied with this result. In a very tough and competitive context, to be among those at the top of the standings was almost guaranteed for Georgia, but the first place was anything but certain.

Georgian Throws a Giant in over 100kg Final

Georgian powerhouse Gela Zaalishvili gave the home nation so much to cheer for, throwing big for one Ippon after another, all through his preliminary contests. In the over 100 kilo-final, he stunned onlookers by launching the Brazilian World and Olympic medallist Rafael Silva through the air! The young Georgian had unstoppable raw power. Some of which he saved to celebrate with his coach.

“I’m always ready to fight for my country, for my homeland. I think this is the right way to live, I put in big effort, I always train hard, and always try to win," explains Zaalishvili. "This gives me psychological strength, and belief in myself. This gives me big power.”

Final

SILVA, Rafael (BRA) vs. ZAALISHVILI, Gela (GEO)

Bronze Medal Contests

INANEISHVILI, Saba (GEO) vs. ERDOGAN, Cemal (TUR)

SARNACKI, Maciej (POL) vs. GRANDA, Andy (CUB)

Final Results

1. ZAALISHVILI, Gela (GEO)

2. SILVA, Rafael (BRA)

3. GRANDA, Andy (CUB)

3. INANEISHVILI, Saba (GEO)

5. ERDOGAN, Cemal (TUR)

5. SARNACKI, Maciej (POL)

7. HEGYI, Stephan (AUT)

7. YUSUPOV, Alisher (UZB)

Putting in the groundwork at the under 90kg Final

At the under 90kg event, veteran groundwork specialist Marcus Nyman won in typical style, a hold-down secured him his first Grand Slam Gold in 5 years. Nyman's greater height disturbed Mungai, his Italian opponent, who had some difficulties getting close to him, but what is maybe even more dangerous with the Swede is his skill in ne-waza. An expert sequence finally caught Mungai with a strong immobilisation for ippon and Nyman's third victory in a grand slam. The President of the International Judo Federation Mr Marius Vizer presented the medals.

Final

MUNGAI, Nicholas (ITA) vs. NYMAN, Marcus (SWE)

Bronze Medal Contests

BOBONOV, Davlat (UZB) vs. KOCHMAN, Li (ISR)

JANDREEV, Shermukhammad (UZB) vs. GANTULGA, Altanbagana (MGL)

Final Results

1. NYMAN, Marcus (SWE)

2. MUNGAI, Nicholas (ITA)

3. BOBONOV, Davlat (UZB)

3. GANTULGA, Altanbagana (MGL)

5. JANDREEV, Shermukhammad (UZB)

5. KOCHMAN, Li (ISR)

7. BOZBAYEV, Islam (KAZ)

7. BROWN, Colton (USA)

Woman of the Day

Our woman of the day was China’s Xu Shiyan - a big Ura Nage was the highlight of the over 78kg final, giving her a first-ever Grand Slam Gold. She was awarded her medal by IJF Sport Director, Mr Armen Bagdasarov.

“Because of love. I think because I'm a young athlete I need to prepare more for all competitions, especially for the IJF World Tour and the Olympics," Shiyan says. "But now i’m young, I love judo, so i’m very passionate”

Final

NUNES, Rochele (POR) vs. XU, Shiyan (CHN)

Bronze Medal Contests

HERSHKO, Raz (ISR) vs. SOUZA, Beatriz (BRA)

ALTHEMAN, Maria Suelen (BRA) vs. WANG, Yan (CHN)

Final Results

1. XU, Shiyan (CHN)

2. NUNES, Rochele (POR)

3. ALTHEMAN, Maria Suelen(BRA)

3. SOUZA, Beatriz (BRA)

5. HERSHKO, Raz (ISR)

5. WANG, Yan (CHN)

7. KALANINA, Yelyzaveta (UKR)

7. SLUTSKAYA, Maryna (BLR)

Canada Clinches under 100kg title

In the under 100kg category, Canada’s Shady Elnahas climbed to the top of the podium. He defeated home favourite Sulamanidze in the final, catching the Georgian with a last-minute Kouchi gari, and holding out for the win! Mr Mikhail Kaveleshvili, MP and Chairperson of the Sports & Youth Issues Committee handed Shady his long-awaited gold medal.

Double Dutch in the under 78kg Final

Meanwhile, the under-78kg final was an all dutch affair. As is usually the case when two athletes from the same country meet in the final block, both struggled to take the upper hand, until a sequence on the floor that looked like any other but allowed Natascha Ausma to force a submission with a clinical strangle, but in true Judo Fashion immediately check on her friend and opponent - Karen Stevenson. Mr Sergey Soloveychik, Vice President of the IJF and President of the European Judo Union, awarded the medals.

Final

AUSMA, Natascha (NED) vs. STEVENSON, Karen (NED)

Bronze Medal Contests

GRAF, Bernadette (AUT) vs. LANIR, Inbar (ISR)

MA, Zhenzhao (CHN) vs. BABINTSEVA, Aleksandra (RUS)

Final Results

1. AUSMA, Natascha (NED)

2. STEVENSON, Karen (NED)

3. LANIR, Inbar (ISR)

3. MA, Zhenzhao (CHN)

5. BABINTSEVA, Aleksandra (RUS)

5. GRAF, Bernadette (AUT)

7. BROLIH, Patricija (SLO)

7. SHMELEVA, Antonina (RUS)

Plenty more to come

The Georgian Judo juggernaut kept rolling on day 3 - so many dynamic fighters, putting on an epic Judo show. Young up and comers shone through much of the day, defeating household names and Champions. The competition came to a fitting end with Georgia on top of the podium, once again.

Mr Florin Daniel Lascau, IJF Sport Director & Acting Referee Director presented the coveted medal to the Georgian victor, who shared the moment with his teammate beside him on the podium. Concluding yet another gripping tournament for the International Judo Federation.

Join us on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in Antalya, for a new grand slam in less than a week to continue to follow the adventure of the Olympic qualification races.