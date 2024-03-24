Final day of Judo World Tour in Tbsili

By Euronews with IJF

Georgian judo legend Varlam LIPARTELIANI was celebrated at the final day of the competition.

An incredible final day at the Grand Slam in Tbilisi saw yet more amazing Judo on display

The Georgian team were once again on fine form, inspiring the next generations who watched on in awe.

At -90 kg reigning Olympic champion and home crowd hero, Lasha Bekauri made his way to the final. There he faced Eljan Hajiyev.

It was Bekauri and the crowd against the Azeri and it proved too much. Ippon, and the crowd erupted.

First Deputy Minister of Culture & Sport of Georgia, Ioseb Baghaturia was on hand to award the medal.

“I am so happy, and in my country such a good atmosphere and i love my people, i love my country. when i fight here i do my best always and now I win a second time here and i am very happy,” said Bekauri.

Nikoloz Sherazadishvili took on Shady Elnahas at -100kg. A stunning counter-attack from the Spaniard earned him the victory.

Leri Khabelov, Georgian National Olympic Committee President, gave the medals.

At -78kg Yuliia Kurchenko faced off against Guusje Steenhuis. A Ko-soto gake on the edge of the area was the winning score for a delighted Kurchenko. Gold for Ukraine.

She was awarded her medals by IJF Media & Judo for Peace Director Nicolas Messner.

At +78kg France’s Coralie Hayme and Germany’s Renee Lucht made the final.

In the dying seconds Lucht struck the decisive blow, throwing, then holding down her opponent for a memorable win.

The medals were awarded by Neil Adams, World Champion & Double Olympic Medallis.

Lucht. IJF

“It’s very great, it’s so many people it’s not often. It’s good, and they are cheering for every throw, it’s not like that every time, but here it’s very great,” said Lucht.

It was Guram Tushishvili versus Ushangi Kokauri to close out the judo, in a re-run of the 2018 World championship final, and Tushishvili once again came out on top. The home crowd were on their feet celebrating the perfect end to an unforgettable event.

Anzor Chubinidze, Georgia Special State Protection Service Head handed him the gold.

Tbilisi also celebrated a Stalwart of the Georgian national team. 2016 Olympic silver and six times world championship medallist Varlam Liparteliani took to the stage in a special ceremony to announce his retirement from the sport.

Giorgi Atabegashvili, Georgian Judo Federation President thanked Liparteliani and presented him with some memorable gifts.

A great celebration of a glittering career.

The Georgian team were as dynamic and exciting as ever, and showed their brilliance to bring an incredible 3 days to a climactic end.

See you next week in Antalya.