Judo Grand Slam: relentless technique on Day 2 in Georgia

The second day of the Tbilisi Grand Slam showcased just how exciting Judo can be. In the under 81kg category, Sami Chouchi had the day of his life. The explosive Belgian demolished his way through a class field with the most relentless Judo. It was impossible to foresee in which direction the next throw might come. He took on home favourite Grigalashvili in the semi-final and clinched the bout with a blistering counter technique.

Then, fully focussed for the final, he caught his Austrian opponent on the ground, strangling him to take his first-ever Grand Slam Gold. Chouchi was overcome with emotion and was awarded his medal by renowned Singer, Moris Janashvili.

"For my family, My girlfriend, my daughter, they are really supporting me, it is as hard for them as it is for me, so I am very thankful for that support," he told reporters.

Final

CHOUCHI, Sami (BEL) vs. BORCHASHVILI, Shamil (AUT)

Bronze Medal Contests

FATIYEV, Murad (AZE) vs. VALOIS-FORTIER, Antoine (CAN)

KHUBETSOV, Alan (RUS) vs. GRIGALASHVILI, Tato (GEO)

Final Results

1. CHOUCHI, Sami (BEL)

2. BORCHASHVILI, Shamil (AUT)

3. FATIYEV, Murad (AZE)

3. GRIGALASHVILI, Tato (GEO)

5. KHUBETSOV, Alan (RUS)

5. VALOIS-FORTIER, Antoine (CAN)

7. EGUTIDZE, Anri (POR)

7. GOTONOAGA, Dorin (MDA)

A Canadian Comeback in the under-63kg category

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard looked strong all day in the under 63kg bouts - a powerful dropping throw in the final against China’s Yang earned the Canadian her first Grand Slam Gold medal in 7 years, making her our woman of the day. She shared her heartfelt joy with her coach.

After Alin Petrache, President of the Romanian Rugby Federation awarded her the gold medal, Beauchemin-Pinard explained her winning moves:

"It is one of my favourite techniques, I am not a big thrower, usually, I'm more like Ne-waza, but she was really good at ne-waza too so it was really even for newaza. And I was feeling like I was more powerful with tachi waza with her. So I took the opportunity and did my biggest throw, and I am really happy with it.

Final

BEAUCHEMIN-PINARD, Catherine (CAN) vs. YANG, Junxia (CHN)

Bronze Medal Contests

OZBAS, Szofi (HUN) vs. VAN DEN BERG, Geke (NED)

RENSHALL, Lucy (GBR) vs. DAVYDOVA, Daria (RUS)

Final Results

1. BEAUCHEMIN-PINARD, Catherine (CAN)

2. YANG, Junxia (CHN)

3. DAVYDOVA, Daria (RUS)

3. VAN DEN BERG, Geke (NED)

5. OZBAS, Szofi (HUN)

5. RENSHALL, Lucy (GBR)

7. FAZLIU, Laura (KOS)

7. QUADROS, Ketleyn (BRA)

The Mongolian under 73kg Master

Tsend-Ochir was a force to reckoned with in the under 73kg heats. The Mongolian showed no signs of slowing down and a final fast attack secured him yet another Gold medal. His Canadian opponent Arthur Margelidon upheld judo's values with grace and sportsmanship in defeat.

Tsend-Ochir was awarded his medal by Mr David Kevhisvhili, Vice President of the Georgian Judo Federation.

Final

MARGELIDON, Arthur (CAN) vs. TSEND-OCHIR, Tsogtbaatar (MGL)

Bronze Medal Contests

SHAVDATUASHVILI, Lasha (GEO) vs. GJAKOVA, Akil (KOS)

MAMIASHVILI, Aleko (GEO) vs. IARTCEV, Denis (RUS)

Final Results

1. TSEND-OCHIR, Tsogtbaatar (MGL)

2. MARGELIDON, Arthur (CAN)

3. MAMIASHVILI, Aleko (GEO)

3. SHAVDATUASHVILI, Lasha (GEO)

5. GJAKOVA, Akil (KOS)

5. IARTCEV, Denis (RUS)

7. KARAPETIAN, Ferdinand (ARM)

7. YULDOSHEV, Murodjon (UZB)

Brazil get gold in under 70kg

At -70kg Brazil’s Maria Portela was delighted to stand atop a Grand Slam podium after a 3-year absence. Mr Azizjon Kamilov, President of the Uzbekistan Judo Federation, presented the medals.

Once again, the Tbilisi Grand Slam offered up some tremendous Georgian Judo, with the country holding its own on the international stage. Firm favourite Grigalashvili may have taken a fall on the mat, but he, Maalishvili and the entire team had the unwavering support of Georgians watching the world over.

Final

PORTELA, Maria (BRA) vs. TAIMAZOVA, Madina (RUS)

Bronze Medal Contests

POGACNIK, Anka (SLO) vs. MATNIYAZOVA, Gulnoza (UZB)

CRISOSTOMO, Joana (POR) vs. WILLEMS, Gabriella (BEL)

Final Results

1. PORTELA, Maria (BRA)

2. TAIMAZOVA, Madina (RUS)

3. MATNIYAZOVA, Gulnoza (UZB)

3. WILLEMS, Gabriella (BEL)

5. CRISOSTOMO, Joana (POR)

5. POGACNIK, Anka (SLO)

7. ALREBAI, Asma (BRN)

7. COUGHLAN, Aoife (AUS)