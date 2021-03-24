US authorities publish footage from migrant processing centre

U.S. Customs and Protection released footage from two temporary migrant processing facilities.
The agency is handling an uptick in migrants illegally crossing into the United States.
U.S. Customs and Protection released footage from two temporary migrant processing facilities.
The agency is handling an uptick in migrants illegally crossing into the United States.
More No Comment
Lava lovers flock to Iceland's spectacular erupting volcano
Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh kills at least 15
Officers are back directing traffic at Rome piazza
India: Scores injured after stand collapses during kabaddi contest
Bolsonaro greets supporters as they wish him happy birthday
Protesters mark anniversary of Czech Republic's first COVID death
Hundreds of dogs receive the blessing of Saint Lazarus in Nicaragua
Police on the hunt for violators of anti-covid measures in Venezuela
Motorcyclist shot off his motorbike by police in Myanmar
Italy marks haunting anniversary of Bergamo's COVID-19 peak
Peach blossoms in early spring
Italians enjoy last hours of freedom before coronavirus lockdown
Giant castle burned at end-of-winter festival in Russia
Protesters pay tribute to young woman killed in London
Hundreds march in Louisville on anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death