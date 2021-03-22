UK vaccinates more people in one day than a dozen EU nations combined

The United Kingdom inoculated 844,285 people on Saturday, the highest number since the country's vaccination programme began in early December.

It is also more than the daily figures posted at the weekend for France, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Poland, Austria, Greece, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Denmark combined.

Figures released on Saturday, March 20, show 190,230 people were inoculated in France over the previous 24 hours.

Italy vaccinated 165,319, according to Our World in Data, while Germany injected doses to 203,183, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The UK said on Saturday that half of the country’s adults had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, a milestone in the government’s objective to reach everyone over the age of 18 by the end of July.

But the celebration comes amid growing tensions between the UK and the EU over the export of vaccine supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to block AstraZeneca's exports on Saturday, accusing the company of failing to meet agreed delivery targets.