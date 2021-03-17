Prime Minister Mark Rutte's political party is likely to win the most seats in the Dutch parliament, according to an Ipsos exit poll commissioned for national broadcaster NOS.

The exit poll was released as voting stopped on Wednesday in the Netherlands' general election after being spread out over three days due to the pandemic. The election came a few months after the government's resignation over a child welfare benefits scandal.

Yet caretaker PM Rutte's centre-right People's Party looks likely to win 36 seats in the 150-seat parliament, increasing their current number of seats by three, according to the preliminary Ipsos exit poll.

This means Rutte will likely form his fourth coalition government and become the country's longest-serving prime minister. He has already been in office for over a decade.

The liberal party Democrats 66 (D66) came in second in the Ipsos exit poll with 27 seats, an increase of eight seats compared to 2017.

The Party for Freedom, a right-wing nationalist party, was set to win 17 seats, which would be three seats fewer than they won four years ago, and would make them drop to the third most prominent party in parliament.

The Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) was expected to gain 14 seats compared to their previous 19 seats in parliament in 2017.

The GroenLinks (GL) and Socialist Party (SP) both looked likely to reduce their seats, winning eight seats compared to 14 for both parties in the last election. The Labour Party (PvdA) was set to win nine seats, according to the exit poll.

The exit poll also suggested that the right-wing Eurosceptic party Forum for Democracy (FvD) will increase their seats from two in 2017 to eight.

The Party for the Animals which stands for animal welfare looked likely to win five seats.

There were several parties that won seats for the first time including BIJ1, a political party led by anti-racist campaigner Sylvana Simons.

Dutch broadcaster NOS said that the exit poll could be off by about two seats due to postal voting amid the pandemic. They said that turnout was around 74 per cent at 7:45pm.

Forming a government could take weeks as Rutte's party needs to build a coalition.

Rutte's government resigned in January ahead of the general election over a welfare benefits scandal. It had emerged that the tax authorities wrongly accused 26,000 families of fraud and demanded the repayment of thousands of euros between 2013 and 2019.

The government also faced large protests over COVID-19 restrictions; Rutte has nonetheless been viewed as a steady and modest leader.