Hundreds ignore virus restrictions in London to remember Sarah Everard

Hundreds of people in London ignored virus restrictions on Saturday to remember Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later.

The death of the 33-year-old woman has sent shockwaves across the UK and sparked a conversation about violence against women.

A police officer was charged with her kidnapping and murder.

Metropolitan Police constable Wayne Couzens appeared in court for the first time since he was arrested on suspicion of abducting and killing the marketing executive.

She was last seen walking home from a friend's apartment in London on March 3.

Everard's body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Kent. Police said a post-mortem examination was taking place.

In the wake of the killing, many women took to social media to recount their own experiences of being threatened while walking outside.

A recent European study found that 83% of young women change their itineraries or limit who they see to avoid harassment or violence.

Organisers had hoped to hold “Reclaim the Streets” vigils in Everard’s memory on Saturday but cancelled the in-person events due to coronavirus restrictions.

Organisers said they would raise funds for women's causes.

Despite the court ruling, hundreds of people turned up Saturday in the Clapham area of London, near where Everard was last seen.

Many laid flowers at a make-shift memorial. Among them was Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen pausing for a moment in front of the sea of flowers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to light a candle Saturday with his fiancée, Carrie Symond, to remember Everard.