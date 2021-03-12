Match us and publish vaccine contracts, Hungary tells EU

Hungary has published details of contracts the country has agreed with China and Russia for their coronavirus vaccines.

Gergely Gulyás, a government minister from the ruling Fidesz party, posted them on his Facebook page.

They reveal, in the case of the Russian vaccine, responsibility for any “adverse effects” from the jab lies with the buyer.

“The Hungarian government is in favour of making the matter of vaccine purchases public," said Gulyás.

"As I promised, we will make the Chinese and Russian treaties public, and we also ask the European Commission to make the treaties concluded by Brussels public.”

Hungary was the first EU country to buy Chinese and Russian COVID-18 jabs after it complained about the slow rollout of the bloc's vaccination programme.

What do the contracts show?

The contract for the purchasing of the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, is with a Hungarian pharmaceutical company, Danubia Pharma Kft.

It shows the cost of each Sinopharm dose in Hungary is €30 plus VAT. Five million doses have been bought, enough to vaccinate 2.5 million people.

Danubia Pharma is required to deliver and store 500,000 doses of the vaccine by 15 March, another 500,000 doses by 15 April, 500,000 doses by 15 May and 3.5 million doses by 15 June at the warehouses indicated in the contract.

But the price is higher than that paid by other countries, such as Peru, which has ordered one million doses for €21-22.

Russia’s Sputnik V on the other hand is shown to cost around €16 with 3,000 doses ordered initially before this was upped to one million.

All storage and shipping costs are borne by the buyer.

The customer is responsible for all adverse events, side effects, problems due to insufficient efficacy, poisoning and allergic reactions, or any other negative event.

Disputes over the treaty are settled under Russian law, completely excluding any private international law solution.

Any dispute arising out of the contract shall be settled before the Arbitration Court of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.