Kerry calls for enhanced cooperation on climate between EU and US

US climate envoy John Kerry has called for enhanced cooperation between his country and the European Union in the fight against climate change, stressing that now was "the moment" to act.

The former Secretary of State was speaking during a visit to Brussels Tuesday, where he met with his EU counterpart Frans Timmermans to discuss transatlantic cooperation in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate.

"President Biden has made it clear that this is one of the most important issues that his administration intends to deal with and he has made it an all-of-government effort," Kerry said during a press conference.

"So, as I come here to renew conversations with our friends in Europe over our cooperation on climate, which was extraordinary as we led up to Paris (climate agreement), it will have to even be stronger now.

"We have no better partners than our friends here in Europe and the EU. It is important for us to align ourselves now, which is what we will discuss today because no one country can resolve this crisis."

Timmermans welcomed the return of the US to the Paris Agreement, almost four years after the announcement by Donald Trump of the withdrawal from his country, saying that the EU would work "hand-in-hand" with the Americans to make the next UN climate conference in Glasgow - COP26 - a success.

"I am convinced that when the United States and Europe work together, we can move mountains and ensure a climate in which our children and grandchildren can live," Timmermans told reporters.

But for Green MEP, Bas Eickhout, the EU and US must reach out to even more countries.

"Climate change is a global issue and I think some of the other big players now need to take a step as well, India but also Brazil and China are crucial countries there and if we see the 5-year plan that China released last week - it is a bit disappointing and they reconfirmed their long term 2050 targets, but what are they are going to do concretely in the short-term, that is a bit unclear still," the Eickhout told Euronews.

John Kerry’s visit also included a meeting with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as joining the weekly meeting of EU Commissioners.