Displaced Syrian children have lost connection with their country of origin.

Save the Children conducted a study of 1,900 displaced children and their caregivers inside Syria and across Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and the Netherlands. It has found the vast majority can’t imagine a future for themselves in the country. After ten years of war, 86% of Syrian refugee children said they would not want to return.

"They have told us they have lost connection with the country of their origin, with the country of their parents. Which after 10 years should come as a surprise because knowing the culture, the family values of Syrians, this is a shock,” says Ahmed Bayram from Save the Children.

