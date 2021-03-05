Protests continue over Lebanon's crippling economic crisis

Lebanese protesters continued to block major roads and highways in Beirut for a third straight day, over the crippling economic crisis in the country.
Dozens of protesters tried to hamper traffic by burning tires and rubbish in the city to send a message to politicians, said one of the protesters, Hussein Ali.
"All of them (politicians), no exception should be in this rubbish here," Ali said. "We don't want to migrate out of Lebanon. We don't want to leave Lebanon to them. This is our country."
"There is no work," said Ali Ghaddar, another protester. "Everyone is hungry. Every faction, there is no specific faction, all the factions, we are all hungry."
Lebanon has been hit by one crisis after another, with widespread protests against the country's corrupt political class breaking out in October 2019.
That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive blast in Beirut's port last August that decimated the facility.
More No Comment
Dakar disorder after arrest of Senegal's main opposition leader
Swimsuit-clad Poles fundraise with chilly swim and beach piano tunes
Protesters in Buenos Aires decry COVID vaccine scandal
Hundreds take to streets in Venezuela over murders of three women
Ultra-Orthodox Jews throw stones at police in Jerusalem
Hundreds of Danes protest against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen
Millions take sacred dip during India's Magh Mela bathing festival
Wax stars join diners at NYC restaurant for COVID-safe experience
COVID: Nice beaches deserted during city's first weekend lockdown
Russians mark sixth anniversary of opposition figure Nemtsov's killing
Israelis celebrate Purim with parade amid tighter COVID restrictions
Cellist Camille Thomas fills empty Louvre with classical music
Rollerblading police unit established in Pakistani port of Karachi
Musicians play as Myanmar coup protests continue
Wild Aussie sheep loses 35 kilos at the baaa-bers