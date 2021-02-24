COVID-19: Are you coronamüde with coronafrisur? Learn some of Germany's new 1,200 wordsComments
There are 1,200 new words that have been added to the German lexicon in the last year, according to the Leibniz Institute for German Language - the majority of which bear some relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
Should you tell someone tomorrow that you're "coronamüde," you would mean you're feeling tired of COVID-19.
A "coronafrisur," meanwhile, is your lockdown hairstyle - and with many hair salons temporarily closed around Europe, this word can likely refer to a broad range of messy and unkempt dos.
One new phrase everyone can probably relate to is the feeling of being "overzoomed," ie: when you're burned out from too many video calls.
What about COVID-related anxiety? There's one for that, too. It's called: "coronaangst".
Dr Christine Möhrs, who works at the Leibniz Institute, has given Euronews a couple more examples as she explains what all these new phrases can tell us about the pandemic.
_Watch the full interview with Dr _Möhrs_ in the above player._