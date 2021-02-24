There are 1,200 new words that have been added to the German lexicon in the last year, according to the Leibniz Institute for German Language - the majority of which bear some relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Should you tell someone tomorrow that you're "coronamüde," you would mean you're feeling tired of COVID-19.

A "coronafrisur," meanwhile, is your lockdown hairstyle - and with many hair salons temporarily closed around Europe, this word can likely refer to a broad range of messy and unkempt dos.

One new phrase everyone can probably relate to is the feeling of being "overzoomed," ie: when you're burned out from too many video calls.

What about COVID-related anxiety? There's one for that, too. It's called: "coronaangst".

Dr Christine Möhrs, who works at the Leibniz Institute, has given Euronews a couple more examples as she explains what all these new phrases can tell us about the pandemic.

_Watch the full interview with Dr _Möhrs_ in the above player._