Mobile World Congress Shanghai

China opened its Mobile World Congress Shanghai, the Asian edition of the major Barcelona-based annual mobile industry trade show, amid tight coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday.

Featuring mobile innovations from Huawei, Qualcomm, ZTE and other major players, the hybrid online/offline event is one of the first major trade shows of the year, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic and with smaller number than in previous years due to lingering virus concerns.

