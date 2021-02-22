The European Union's tense relations with Russia will be at the top of the agenda at the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The EU has repeatedly called for the release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, threatening Russia with possible new sanctions.

"It’s clear that Russia is on a confrontational course with the European Union," the bloc's chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

“In the case of Mr Navalny, there is a blunt refusal to respect their engagements, including the refusal of taking into account the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights", he added.

Russia has said it's ready to sever ties with the EU if new sanctions are imposed.

Relations between Brussels and Moscow hit a new low in recent weeks after the tit-for-tat expulsions of a number of diplomats.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov however stated that the country is ready to "restore relations" if the EU decides that it's necessary, after a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto, last Monday.

The EU's foreign minister will also discuss the current crisis in Myanmar, Ethiopia, as well as the Iran nuclear deal and the crackdown on opposition forces in Belarus.

