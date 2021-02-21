Sicily's Mount Etna erupted for the fourth time in the last four days in the early hours of Sunday morning, spewing lava flows and sending up plumes of ash.
The powerful eruption of the highest active volcano in Europe sent torrents of lava pouring from its southeast crater, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.
Clouds of debris rose several kilometers above the summit.
Etna is a popular tourist destination in Italy attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.
More No Comment
Myanmar protests: Crowds back on streets after fatalities
Mount Etna spews lava as Europe's most active volcano erupts again
Mourners in Myanmar light candles to remember protester
Only 3 out of 45 whales survive after Java stranding
"Touchdown confirmed!" - Perseverance lands on Mars
Officers in riot gear face off against protesters in Yangon
Aerial footage shows snow in hard-hit state Texas
Italy's Mount Etna volcano continues to scatter lava and ash
Pablo Hasel: Violence in Madrid and Barcelona over rapper's jailing
Watch: Former Donald Trump casino brought crashing to the ground
Drone footage captures the rare sight of snow in Athens
Boxes shaped like miniature shops used as food donation points
Mount Etna volcano explodes and closes nearby airport
Scientists and indigenous people unite to save Colombian condor
Demonstrators gather for one of biggest protests since Myanmar's coup