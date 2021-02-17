Two of tennis' top seeds are out of the Australian Open in Melbourne after being defeated in the quarter-finals.

Ashleigh Barty, who lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Karolina Muchova, spoke about her defeat after the match.

She was hoping to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

"It’s heartbreaking, of course.

"But will it deter me? Will it ruin the fact we’ve had a really successful start to our season? Absolutely not. The sun will come up tomorrow.

"We go about our work again. You’re either winning or you're learning. We won’t let ... this particular hour of tennis deter us from what we’re trying to do," she added.

Rafael Nadal also lost out to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

He played well and won the first two sets but Stefanos Tsitsipas made an incredible comeback to win. The final score was 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Tsitsipas will face Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Other semi-final fixtures include; Karolina Muchova against Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Serena Williams will take on Naomi Osaka - and for the men's singles, world number one, Novak Djokovich will play 114th seed Aslan Karatsev - the breakthrough player of this Open.

