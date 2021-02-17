Thousands of protesters rally near Yangon's central Sule pagoda in one of the biggest protests in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1.

Despite the military build-up, teachers, doctors, train workers, sailors, and students holding the portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party's flags flood the street of downtown Yangon, blocking the roads with their vehicles and singing their revolution Kabar Makyay Bu song.