Thousands of protesters rally near Yangon's central Sule pagoda in one of the biggest protests in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1.
Despite the military build-up, teachers, doctors, train workers, sailors, and students holding the portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party's flags flood the street of downtown Yangon, blocking the roads with their vehicles and singing their revolution Kabar Makyay Bu song.
More No Comment
Mount Etna volcano explodes and closes nearby airport
Scientists and indigenous people unite to save Colombian condor
Protests break out in Spain over arrest of anti-monarchy rapper
Kashmir's first igloo cafe is ideal place to chill
Myanmar protesters out in force after military shut down internet
Myanmar street orchestra belts out new protest song
Louvre closure brings opportunity to restore artworks and galleries
Ancient monuments covered by rare heavy snow in central Athens
Carnival floats wheeled through Dusseldorf's quiet streets
Europe's cold snap freezes Polish shoreline
Heavy snowfall leaves parts of Russia blanketed in snow
Heavy army presence in Myanmar's biggest city as protests continue
Czech climbers transform rock face into large ice wall challenge
Hundreds protest against Myanmar coup outside Yangon shopping centre
Rio's 'bate-bolas' stage small parade despite cancelled carnival