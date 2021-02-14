Around 15 million people have now received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine or have been offered one in the UK, meaning the majority of people in the country's top four priority groups have been reached.

The figure, revealed on Sunday, means the UK government has met its goal of giving at least one jab to the nation's most vulnerable citizens, including everyone over the age of 75. It also includes frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff.

"15,000,000! Amazing team,'' said vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, who promised "we will not rest" until all nine categories of vulnerable citizens and those over 50 had been offered the vaccine by April.

As Sunday's figure equates to around 22% of the UK's population, ministers are now being pressured to give citizens an idea of when they could see a potential end to lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who placed England into its third national lockdown in early January, has promised to reveal his plan on February 22 — although has continued to urge caution in the meantime.

"We have still got infections running very high throughout the country — levels which last year we would have thought were really very high indeed — (and) still, sadly, a great many deaths in our hospitals," he said on Saturday. “Although the number is beginning to come down, and perhaps starting to come down quite fast, we need to look at the data very, very hard.”

How does this compare to Europe?

The UK has pushed far ahead of wider Europe after getting a head start in December as the first country to approve a vaccine.

First approvals in the EU came weeks later - and the subsequent roll-out has equally lagged.

When comparing the two, the UK is far ahead with its delivery of first shots to citizens.

In a far-behind second is Germany, with 4 million doses administered, followed again by Italy and France with almost 3 million doses. Poland is fourth with just over 2 million doses given out.

Worldwide, the UK ranks behind Israel, the Seychelles and the UAE, who have given 71%, 53% and 50% of their populations their first jabs respectively. The US is in fifth place at 15%.