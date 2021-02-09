At least two people killed in helicopter crash in Courchevel, France

At least two people have died after a civilian helicopter crashed on Tuesday afternoon in the ski resort town of Courchevel in the French Alps.

Three others were injured, according to a press release from the prefecture in the department of Savoie.

A witness alerted authorities around 5:00 pm CET after seeing the helicopter fall and smoke surround it.

The crash occurred between the Rosière lake and the Dent du Villard mountain at an altitude of 1,900 metres, the prefecture said.

Rescuers first arrived at the site at 6 pm CET, the prefecture said, and one of the injured was rescued in "absolute urgency".

In December, five people died in a helicopter crash in the French Alps at an altitude of 1,800 metres. In that crash, two CRS first-aid workers and three members of the Service Aérien Français died.