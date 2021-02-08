Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has denied corruption charges against him in court, as his trial resumed.

He entered his plea after the hearing had been previously postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first time that a serving Israeli prime minister has gone on trial. He's accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.

Ahead of the hearing Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside, calling for his resignation.

The trial and protests also come just six weeks before the country holds another election.

