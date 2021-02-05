Students and teachers protest in Yangon against Myanmar military coup

Dozens of teachers and students demonstrated to show support for the jailed leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi at a university in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon.

The demonstrators held up three fingers along with a card showing a red ribbon to show their defiance against the coup that occurred earlier in the week.

The military seized power on Monday stating that the elected officials had refused to look into claims of election fraud in November's elections.

They detained Suu Kyi along with other leaders. Her ruling National League for Democracy party said it believes she's under house arrest.

Civil servants have also been demonstrating, with some walking out of ministries in protest.

"We are doing this because we stand for the truth. We are campaigning based on the real results we have seen. Our minority people think we haven't done much even though we have this ministry of ethnic affairs. We are showing that we stand with the ethnic people as well as with the truth," one civil servant told AFP news agency.

The country, formally known as Burma, has remained relatively calm since the coup started but TV signals were cut along with access to Facebook and other social media.

The international community has demanded Aung San Suu Kyi and the other officials be released immediately.

