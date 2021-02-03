This is the moment SpaceX’s second full test flight of its futuristic Starship ended in another explosive crash.
Elon Musk hopes the bullet-shaped rocketship will carry people to Mars in four years' time.
But this is the second time in a matter of months that a test flight has ended in a fireball. In December, another one ended in spectacular fashion.
On Tuesday, the rocket reached its intended altitude of 6.2 miles (10 kilometres), slightly lower than the last one.
Everything seemed to be going well as it flipped on its side and began its descent.
But it did not manage to straighten itself back up in time for a landing and slammed into the ground.
“We've just got to work on that landing a little bit,” said SpaceX launch commentator John Insprucker. “Reminder - this is a test flight.”
